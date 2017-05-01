Volunteers Pack Nearly 420,000 Meals For Hungry Children

Almost half a million meals will be provided to children in need as a result of a two-day event at a Brighton Township church over the weekend.



Approximately 1,800 volunteers turned out at the Livingston Cares Mobile Pack events, hosted at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Saturday and Sunday. The mobile packs are a partnership the church has with Feed My Starving Children, a Christian non-profit organization dedicated to ending world hunger.



With the help of community donations, the church was able to raise around $100,000 to purchase raw ingredients for MannaPacks. MannaPacks are filled with rice, soy, vegetables, and vitamins, and when combined with boiling water, can make about six cups of food. Those that volunteered at the mobile pack were able to pack around 419,900 MannaPacks, which were loaded into pallets. Those pallets will be transported to distribution warehouses in Chicago, and then shipped to children in 70 countries across the globe where famine and nutrition has been identified as a major problem.



Mobile pack Event Coordinator Donna Alberta says the church will be informed within a week or so as to where the food packs were sent. Alberta says helping break the poverty cycle and raising healthy, productive members of society all begins with food, which is why she and so many others felt the cause was worthwhile.



Alberta says the mobile packs were a friendly competition between enthusiastic volunteers, all working to see who could pack the most MannaPacks. She feels the number of volunteers and donations made says that Livingston County is a caring community, and that “…people have a heart for doing things that are good.” (DK)