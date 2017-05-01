Jury Convicts Former Youth Group Leader Of Sexual Contact With Underage Boy

May 1, 2017

After several days of trial, a jury has convicted an ex-youth group leader, accused of having a relationship with an underage boy, of one sex charge and acquitted her of three others.



On Friday, 36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell was convicted of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct, and acquitted of three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. The conviction and acquittal indicates the jury believed she had sexual contact with the boy, but did not have sex with him.



The charges stem from what court records indicate was more than one incident in July of 2015. Brown reportedly volunteered with youth at the Centerpointe Nazarene Church in Howell until March of 2015, at which point she was asked to no longer do so. The teen who Brown allegedly engaged in sexual acts with says he met her through a youth group at the church.



Prosecutors say Brown manipulated the teen into sex. The boy, who is now 17, testified that he did not say no, but did feel forced throughout the entirety of the relationship. Brown’s sentencing is May 25th in Livingston County Circuit Court.

