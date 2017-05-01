Maintenance Work Underway On Vector Pipeline This Week

Maintenance work is being performed on a pipeline this week in Livingston County.



Work started today and will take place through Friday according to Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte, who says the county was notified the weeklong maintenance last week. There are two main locations in Livingston County where work is taking place; on Byron Road in the Howell area and Fenton Road in the Hartland area. Since it’s a high pressure natural gas transmission system, Cremonte says people will hear loud noises probably at the beginning and end of the week when they shut it off.



There have been reports from residents of loud noises and the smell of gas, although the company says there should not typically be odors associated with the work. Those residing within half a mile of the maintenance site could be impacted by the noise. Work is anticipated to last between 7am and 7pm and Cremonte says Vector will have someone on location 24-7 and are monitoring the work, with supervisors constantly checking to make sure everything is going as planned and is as safe as possible. (JM)