LaJoice Gets Additional Prison Time For Credit Union Embezzlement

May 2, 2017

A former credit union official from Livingston County has been ordered to serve prison time in an embezzlement case.



Michael LaJoice of Tyrone Township will serve 7 to 20 years in prison. The sentence ordered Monday by Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews against is concurrent with the 11-year federal prison sentence handed down in March. LaJoice pleaded no contest to 14 state charges related to the roughly $19 million embezzled from the Clarkston Brandon Community Credit Union. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as one for sentencing purposes.



LaJoice, who was chief financial officer of the credit union, bought fancy cars and commercial properties, and sometimes traveled by private jet. He owned a dance studio in Fenton and put millions of dollars into his home in the northeast corner of Tyrone Township. The credit union was declared insolvent and merged last year with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union. (JM)