Local Educator Named Charter School Teacher Of The Year

May 2, 2017

An elementary school teacher has received one of the most prestigious awards a charter school educator in Michigan can receive.



Gordy Hyska, a teacher at Charyl Stockwell Academy in Hartland, was named the 2017 Michigan Charter School Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made by the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), which is the state charter school association. Monday marked the start of National Charter Schools Week and Hyska received his award during a surprise presentation at the school.



Hyska has taught first and second grade for the past six years at Charyl Stockwell Academy and is said to bring academic subjects to life for his students. One such instance involved him turning math into an adventure by becoming an action hero called “Michigan Hyska” (his version of Indiana Jones) and invites his students to solve math problems as they search for the treasure. MAPSA President Dan Quisenberry says Hyska has come up with one of the most innovative ways they’ve ever seen to get first-graders excited about learning math. He says Hyska perfectly embodies the charter ideal – that “when teachers are empowered and allowed to be creative and innovative, they can change lives”.



Charyl Stockwell Academy is managed by CS Partners and authorized by Central Michigan University. (JM)