American Spirit Center In Brighton Needs New Roof

May 2, 2017

A local center serving veterans is in need of a new roof.



The American Spirit Center, located at 10590 East Grand River in Brighton, is seeking donations for a new roof. Current estimates for a replacement are about $42,000, with the Brighton Chamber Foundation stepping up to support the center by accepting tax-deductible donations as a 501-C3. The American Spirit Center is home to the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4357, American Legion Post 235 and other veteran-related organizations. Members assist disabled and needy war veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents, as well as the widows and orphans of deceased veterans. They also provide entertainment, care and assistance to hospitalized veterans or members of the U.S. Armed Forces while sponsoring and participating in activities of a patriotic nature.



Checks may be made payable to the Brighton Chamber Foundation and mailed or dropped off at 218 E. Grand River, Brighton, MI 48116. (JM)