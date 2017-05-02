City of Fenton Won't "Opt-In" To State's Medical Marijuana Facilities Act

May 2, 2017

The potential to allow medical marijuana growing and distributing facilities in Fenton was shot down by city officials Monday night.



City Council discussed pending state action that will clarify the Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities and Licensing Act. The Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities and Licensing Act, which passed last September, essentially created five license categories- a grower, processor, transporter, testing, and dispensary license. The act is designed to regulate the cultivation process, transportation, and sale to legal medical marijuana patients. The State of Michigan is expected to release regulations for the act December 15th of this year; however the state will not issue licenses for those uses in a community until the community in question has “opted-in” and passes an ordinance allowing such facilities.



Fenton’s current ordinance regulates the number of plants and areas where medical marijuana caregivers and their patients can grow. Monday night, City Council discussed whether they planned to opt-in and expand their ordinance to allow growing and dispensing operations. The city’s legal counsel, Christopher Patterson, says there are some benefits for communities who choose to do so, including property utilization and revenue generated from tax and licensing fees. Patterson says allowing those facilities really depends on each municipality and whether they feel they need them, and if that part of the industry aligns with community values.



Mayor Sue Osborn and almost every council member agreed they did not want to opt-in and allow for-profit growth and distribution. In fact, Councilman Bradley Jacob was the only member in favor of it and said he was 100% for opting-in and allowing the issuance of all five licenses. Jacob felt council needed to at least discuss the issue and that they “…shouldn’t say no right out of the gate.” Jacob says medical marijuana is a tool to manage pain that “…no one has ever overdosed from” and feels it’s an alternative to opioids. However Councilwoman Patricia Lockwood was entirely against allowing growing operations in the city, stating that it “opens the door”, and that she believes heroin is the next step up from marijuana.



Ultimately because the majority of council was against opting-in, the city’s ordinance will remain the same. A community can opt-in to the statute at any time, so Patterson says he will stand by until he is told otherwise. (DK)