LCAR Transitions Away From 'Fill The Gazebo" For Annual Food Drive

May 2, 2017

The Livingston County Association of Realtors will be out and about this weekend to collect food for the hungry.



The association’s 15th annual food drive is this Saturday, May 6th from 9am to 1pm, with over 50 local Realtors® and Affiliate members working at several drop-off locations including Kroger stores in Brighton, Howell, Hartland and Hamburg, Busch’s in Brighton and VG’s in Howell.



Previously known as Fill The Gazebo, the drive has transitioned this year with a goal to collect $20,000 in cash donations as well as 5,000 pounds of food for the Gleaners Community Food Bank. Through its buying power, Gleaners can turn that $20,000 into 60,000 meals. Suggested items to donate include tuna, canned meat and soup. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)