2nd Annual Rally Set In Lasning To Address Addiction Issues

May 2, 2017

Livingston County residents are again invited to be the voice of change during an upcoming rally in Lansing.



Unite to Face Addiction Michigan will hold their 2nd annual “Rally and Advocacy Day” Thursday, May 18th at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing from 9am to 5pm. The group is working to bring awareness to addiction and recovery through the collaborative efforts of stakeholders both locally and statewide. Organizer Scott Masi is a Behavioral Health Community Outreach and Referral Specialist with the Brighton Center for Recovery and says one of the main things they hope to achieve is to change the way that addiction is perceived and treated in Michigan.



Masi says society struggles to accept addiction and relapses as medical issues but recovery is possible and the success rate is no different than any other chronic illness. He says it will take everyone working together to address the issue and encourages attendance at the rally, which will feature over 75 organizations across the state as well as free services like acupuncture, yoga and massage. You’ll find details through the link below (JK)