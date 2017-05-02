Changes On The Way For Howell Area Parks & Rec Authority

May 2, 2017

Howell Township is looking to become a full-time member of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority.



Over the course of the next several months, the authority will undergo some changes as Howell Public Schools will no longer have a representative on the board. Meanwhile, Howell Township will begin the process of becoming a full-time member, along with the City of Howell and Marion, Oceola and Genoa townships. The proposed changes were discussed Monday night at the Genoa Township board meeting.



Genoa Township Manager Mike Archinal said the transition seems to be heading in the right direction and the authority does great things for not only his township, but all townships involved.



According to the proposed authority bylaws, Howell Township would pay $52,000 in its first year of membership, $72,000 in its second year, $97,000 in its third year and then the full rate of $103,225 by its fourth year.



As for why Howell Public Schools is giving up its seat on the board, spokesman Tom Gould says it’s to avoid the appearance of any potential conflicts of interests since the district rents and leases space to the Authority, as well as the Aquatic Center.



The transition and entrance of Howell Township into HAPRA are in the beginning stages. At a later date, a more formal document will be drawn up for approval. According to the Executive Director of HAPRA, Paul Rogers, all parties seem to be on the same page. (DF/JK/JM)