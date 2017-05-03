Conference To Focus On Effects Of Online Technology On Children

A training conference is being held for parents concerned about the effects that being online could have their kids.



LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention Council’s 2017 Call-to-Action Conference is entitled “This is Your Brain Online: The Impact of Digital Technology on Child Development and Resilience.” Originally designed for professionals, interest in the topic has led LACASA to adding a conference specifically aimed at parents. Doctor Scott Becker, Director of the Michigan State University Counseling Center will lead the presentation that will share the latest research that suggests that the widespread use of computers, the internet, video games, and smart phones has a measurable negative impact on the development of the human brain. He will help explain and explore the implications these technologies have on the educational and psychological development of children, adolescents, and young adults.



The event will be held on Thursday, May 11th at the Livingston Educational Service Agency building on Grand River in Howell from 1pm to 3pm. Registration for the event is open through this Friday, May 5th, and is $10 per person. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, contact Holly Naylor at (517)548-1350, or email hnaylor@lacasacenter.org (MK)