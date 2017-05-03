Officials Approve Repair Work For Hamburg Road

May 3, 2017

Hamburg Township is moving forward with the first phase of a project that officials say will repair major county roads in the municipality.



On Tuesday, the township’s Board of Trustees approved improvement work for Hamburg Road from the M-36 intersection south to Eight Mile, and for roads in the Village of Hamburg. Township Supervisor Pat Hohl says the Livingston County Road Commission still has to set the project’s schedule, but the plan is to begin and complete repairs this spring.



The project will be financed by millage funds at approximately $970,000, which was brought in during the 2016 winter tax collection. The Road Commission has pledged a $300,000 match to that amount, and the total will cover the work with a little surplus.



The work will entail chip and seal and drainage improvements. Hohl says the roads included in the improvement project will receive “major reconstruction in places where it’s needed”, but that none of them are slated to be completely rebuilt.



The township also authorized repairs to Kress Road, Cordley and Rush Lake Road. Hohl says the township still needs to work with the Road Commission on that part of the program, but the goal is to complete upgrades to those roads this fall. The board plans to loan money from the township’s general fund to its road fund to cover the cost of those repairs. Hohl says that loan will be repaid by road millage money collected in the winter of 2017 and the spring of 2018.



Looking about two years ahead, the township also intends to repair county roads located in neighborhoods and subdivisions through a joint funding program. Hohl says those improvements would be paid for with road millage funds, Road Commission contributions, and by a Special Assessment District created by residents in those areas. That program received general approval from the board as well. Though that part of the road improvement project is a little ways off, Hohl says it will take time to get the program coordinated and to contemplate the sale of a bond to fund the SADs.



The Road Commission has estimated that returning all of the blacktop roads in the township to good condition has a $22-25 (m) million price tag. Because that’s out of the municipality’s price range, Hohl says they are hoping to maximize the impact they can have by upgrading some primary roads in the township. Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (DK)