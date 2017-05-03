Michigan Residents Against ET Rover Determined To Keep Fighting Pipeline

May 3, 2017

Local residents fighting an interstate pipeline gathered to update each other on the progress they are making.



The Michigan Residents Against ET Rover, formerly known as ET Rover Go Home, met Tuesday evening at the Hamburg Public Library. The grassroots, volunteer-led group of homeowners, activists, and environmentalists are opposed to the 42-inch, natural gas ET Rover Pipeline that is being constructed in portions of Putnam Township and the Huron River Watershed. Wendy Zielen is part of the group and said that even though work on the pipeline has started, it is not too late to stop it. She recently spent a week in Washington D.C. trying to find out what further they can do. She said that right now the legislators can’t do anything about it as it’s in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s hands, but she believes elected officials need to take better notice of it and change what is happening. The group discussed their multiple ways of moving forward, including petitioning and joining together with other groups in the state and across the country fighting similar battles in a show of support for one another.



They are partnering with a non-profit organization in Ohio, which recently saw controversy around the pipeline. Rover had a pair of accidents in Ohio on April 13th and 14th where over 2 million gallons of drilling fluids spilled into wetlands in 2 counties. They also mistakenly tore down a historic house and settled with state historic preservation offices to the tune of $2.3 million. Local residents are concerned that if Rover can make these mistakes in Ohio, they can happen in their backyards, too. More information on the Residents Against ET Rover can be found on their website. The link is below. (MK)