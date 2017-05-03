Voters Pass Hartland Sinking Fund & Unadilla Millages

May 3, 2017

Local millage requests and a sinking fund proposal all passed in Tuesday’s election.



Voters in Unadilla Township passed a dust control and road improvement millage, as well as a police and fire millage. All three were set to expire at the end of the year. Both the police and fire departments requested an increase to offset increased costs and calls for service among other issues. Both millages will support operations and equipment purchases. The dust control and road improvement millage will generate approximately $107,000 for the next eight years. Deputy Fire Chief Dave Curtis says most importantly, they would like to say thank you to the voters of Unadilla Township for coming out and supporting them. He says the millages will put both departments in positions to better serve the community over the next eight years and they work to provide the best possible service they can. Curtis says the fire department will update equipment and is in need few big items. As for the police department, it will be enhancing coverage and being more pro-active in policing practices.



A new operating millage for the Lyon Township Public Library’s facility on South Milford Road was approved by voters. The current millage was approved in 2007 and is set to expire this year, thus a replacement millage was needed for the library to continue operation but also give patrons more hours, services and materials. Library Director Holly Teasdle tells WHMI they’ll be able to offer increased hours and services to the Lyon Township community starting in January and are very excited to be able to provide some of the things they’ve been wanting. She says staff and the library board thank everyone for their support and for seeing the value of their library in the community.



A building and site sinking fund proposal for Hartland Consolidated Schools passed but by a small margin. 1,799 voters cast votes in favor while 1,558 voted no. Superintendent Chuck Hughes told WHMI, "The district is thankful to our community for valuing education. We will continue to work hard to ensure that our district remains a Premier Schools of Choice district." The proposal had been in the news lately due to Tea Party Activist Wes Nakagiri, who filed complaints with the State of Michigan for not allowing him access to the district’s email list and website to share his opposing views on the proposal. Those remain under investigation by the state. (JM)