Woman Dies From Injuries In April Crash On US-23

May 3, 2017

A woman has passed away from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash last month.



25-year-old Sara Miller was hospitalized at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor following the April 23rd crash in which she sustained critical injuries. Green Oak Township Police Chief Jason Pless tells WHMI they were advised by the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner that Miller passed away Monday night.



The crash forced the closure of southbound US-23 for nearly seven hours and involved a semi-trailer and at least six other vehicles. Initially killed in the crash were 51-year-old Robin Brown of Milford and 52-year-old Roby Steele of Davison. Brown was driving a 1997 Escort that was crushed by the semi-trailer as it rolled over and Miller was his passenger. Steele was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic and was also pronounced dead at the scene.



A 62-year-old Sanilac County man was driving the semi-trailer that police say failed to stop for backed up traffic on southbound US-23, south of Lee Road. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt earlier confirmed that the driver was released pending further investigation of crash reconstruction data, including physical and digital evidence. (JM)