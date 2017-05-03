Motion To Set Aside 2013 Murder Conviction To Be Heard By Outside Judge

A motion to set aside the 2013 conviction in an Oceola Township double-murder case will be heard by an outside judge.



That’s after 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan recused herself from the case, in which she is accused of having an affair with the lead detective in the investigation, who also served as the lead witness for the prosecution of Jerome Kowalski. Because Livingston County’s other five judges also disqualified themselves from hearing the motion, the Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Office assigned the case to Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.



The motion to set aside the conviction was filed by Peter Van Hoek of the state’s appellate defender office and is based on revelations from Judge Brennan’s divorce proceedings that she was having an affair with Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Sean Furlong. They insist it didn’t begin until after the trial, but information from the divorce case suggested it may have started much earlier and continued through the trial itself.



Brennan sentenced Kowalski to life in prison for the 2008 murder of his brother and sister-in-law in their Lyngre Drive home. While Kowalski did confess to the murders, he has since recanted that and maintains the confession, which was given to Detective Furlong, was coerced. Defense attempts to have an expert witness testify about false confessions was repeatedly rejected by Judge Brennan, and upheld on appeal. (JK)