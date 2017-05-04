Educational "Training Wheels" Course Offered In City of Howell

May 4, 2017

"Training Wheels" courses are being held around the state and in the City of Howell next week to help communities provide on-road bicycle facilities for residents and visitors.



The technical course explains how to integrate facilities such as bike routes, bicycle lanes, and shared roadways into existing infrastructure to make bicycling safe and convenient, providing alternate transportation to make roads more complete for everyone. It’s being sponsored by the Michigan Department of Transportation.



Courses will be taking place in various locations next week, including the City of Howell on Tuesday. The City has been making strides in becoming more bicycle friendly, installing bike racks and using different design techniques to create paths.



The course consists of two hours of classroom instruction on the Michigan standards for the development of bicycle facilities, followed by an on- road bicycling segment. That involves a casual ride through the Howell community to analyze the types of on-road facilities presently available or needed, with various stops to point out potential facility types along the way. The ride will be followed by lunch, a group exercise and discussion, questions from participants and a brief wrap-up.



Transportation Planner Cynthia Krupp tells WHMI it’s been a very exciting, positive program. She says a national expert will first discuss guidelines and new tools before participants head outside for a hands-on element, where they’ll talk about different streets and cross sections, what could be done differently and apply different principals for further discussion. Some tools can include buffered or separated bike lanes.



Courses are geared toward MDOT representatives, municipalities, transportation industry professionals, and those with specific interest in the topic. Space is limited and those wishing to participate in the Howell session must register and be accepted. Details are provided in the attachment and through the link. M-DOT Photo. (JM)