Activist Files 3rd Complaint About Recently-Passed Sinking Fund Proposal

May 3, 2017

While a sinking fund proposal was passed by voters in the Hartland Consolidated School district on Tuesday, another campaign finance complaint has been filed by a local activist.



Hartland resident Wes Nakagiri had previously filed two complaints against the district for its efforts in connection with the May 2nd Sinking Fund proposal. The first was because the district declined to let him use their email server and website to disseminate his opposition viewpoint. The second was for a mass mailing by the district on the issue. Nakagiri maintains that state campaign laws mandate public facilities, which he insists includes the email server and website, must be made available on an equal basis. Those complaints have been referred to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, whose spokesman, Fred Woodhams, tells WHMI that they have asked the district to respond to them.



But now Nakagiri has filed a third complaint, this one alleging the Cromaine District Library also violated state election law when its email system was used to distribute information on the Sinking Fund (see link below), but denied him equal access. The complaint was filed on Monday, the day before the election, in which voters passed the issue by a 241 vote margin. Library Director Ceci Marlow tells WHMI that Nakagiri contacted her at about 2pm Monday and requested she send another email with his viewpoint included. She said she explained to him that using the system was not as simple as just sending an email and that she would be unable to do so that day. Marlow also says she explained her email never told anyone how to vote yes and even made note of where information could be found in opposition.



For his part, Nakagiri says the way the email was worded makes him believe the library was offering support and that it was “puzzling” why it spent taxpayer funds and “allowed its email system to be used to distribute only one side of the story.” Marlow insists the intent of her letter was not to sway or tell anyone how to vote, but to encourage people to get out and vote. As for the third complaint, Woodhams says they did receive it and are now looking into it. (JK)