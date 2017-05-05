Car Wash To Benefit Burn Camp

A car wash in Fowlerville next weekend will benefit a unique children’s camp.



The Fowlerville Fire Department will be hosting the car wash at Fire Station #4, which is located on North Grand Street, or one block north of Grand River. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 13th, from 9am to 1pm and is donation only.



All proceeds will benefit the Great Lakes Burn Camp, a nonprofit organization that promotes healing, self-esteem, confidence and general well-being for burn victims. (DK)