Open House To Showcase New Child Welfare Offices

May 3, 2017

Recent funding from a local foundation will benefit Livingston County Catholic Charities' Child Welfare program.



Livingston County Catholic Charities received a $5,000 grant from The Kellogg Family Foundation to outfit a family visitation room and reception area in the agency’s new Child Welfare offices. Officials say the funds allowed them to create a home-like, comfortable setting where families can meet for court-ordered, supervised visits as they work toward reunification. Prior to receiving the funding, families met for supervised visitation at local libraries, LCCC’s boardroom, or other community facilities. LCCC’s Child Welfare programs, Foster Family Care and Adoption, were licensed in April 2012 and began to serve children in July 2012. The main objective of each is to provide safety and permanency for children.



In keeping with their Howell roots, the Child Welfare Team and The Kellogg Foundation chose a hot air balloon theme for a mural in a room that serves children of all ages. Local artist, Pam O’Neil, spent over a week creating the colorful floating balloons of various sizes and clouds.



The community is invited to attend an open house on Friday, May 12th from 2-4pm at the new Child Welfare offices located at 2020 E. Grand River #101 in Howell. A ribbon cutting with the Brighton and Howell Chambers of Commerce will be held at 2:30pm. (JM)