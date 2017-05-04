Help Feed Families With The Summer Lunch Bunch

May 4, 2017

Volunteers and support are being sought for a collaborative community meals program that happens every summer in Livingston County. The Summer Lunch Bunch is back and getting ready for the Hunger Council’s Happy Healthy Summer Kickoff event later this month. The Salvation Army-run program offers a diverse array of one-time, daily, and weekly meetings at host sites around the county all summer. This year, the Lunch Bunch has set a goal of serving 50,000 meals to families by way of sit-down lunches, produce deliveries, and pantry packs. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or learning more about their efforts is invited to the Kickoff event which will be held on Saturday, May 20th from 10am to 1pm at The Commons at 2|42 Church in Brighton. Registration is free. To RSVP a spot, call (517)295-4347 or by visiting www.livingstonhunger.com/summerkickoff/ (MK)