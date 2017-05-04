Upcoming Ramp & Lane Closures On US-23

May 4, 2017

Work on US-23 at M-36 and Barker Road will likely cause travel delays for motorists.



The northbound and southbound US-23 entrance ramps from M-36 will be closed this weekend, starting at 9pm Friday until 5am Monday. The ramp closures are needed for concrete patch work.



Then next week, Barker Road will be down to one lane. Starting Monday, there will be one lane maintained on Barker Road at US-23 with flag control for bridge work. M-DOT says the flag control is expected to be in place daily between 9am and 2pm until next Friday.



Additional work is scheduled on US-23 in Washtenaw County. On eastbound M-14 at Barton Road, single lane closures are needed for guardrail installation on Saturday from 7 to 9am and on Sunday from 8 to 10am. Then next week, there will be overnight single lane closures on US-23 in each direction at Joy Road. The nightly lane closures will take place next Monday through Saturday and are needed for bridge work. (JM)