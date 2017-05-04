Man Released From Hospital After Car Vs. Train Crash In Lyon Township

May 4, 2017

A man received only minor injuries after his vehicle struck a train in Lyon Township Wednesday.



Lyon Township Fire Chief Ken Van Sparrentak says a northbound driver on Griswold, south of 9 Mile initially stopped when the crossing gate came down. He says the subject then proceeded through the gate, running into the side of the train as it was crossing the intersection heading westbound at approximately 30mph.



The driver, reportedly an 88-year-old male, received only minor injuries and was transported to Providence Park Hospital as a precaution by the Lyon Township Fire Department. He was released Wednesday evening. Photo: Lyon Township Fire. (JM)