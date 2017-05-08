Lyon Township Fire Department Open House Saturday, May 13th

May 8, 2017

An open house is planned at the Lyon Township Fire Department.



The open house is scheduled Saturday, May 13th from noon to 3pm at the main station on Grand River in New Hudson. Various displays and demonstrations are planned to entertain families and children. Some include the University of Michigan Survival Flight helicopter, an extrication demo, a safety smoke house, firefighter dress up and fire truck displays. Chief Ken Van Sparrentak says there will also be two food trucks on site for people to enjoy, allowing all of their firefighters to be free to mingle with the public. "It's a great opportunity to have a one-on-one with firefighters or myself, have coffee and actually understand what your fire department provides."



