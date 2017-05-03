Judge Brennan On Bench As State Police Raid 53rd District Court In Brighton

Another chapter is unfolding in ongoing controversy surrounding a Livingston County judge accused of having a sexual affair with the lead detective in the investigation of a 2008 double homicide in Oceola Township.



Sources tell WHMI that investigators with the Michigan State Police went into the 53rd District Court building in Brighton at around 4pm Wednesday afternoon and asked to speak with Judge Theresa Brennan, who was on the bench at the time with court in session. After a period of time, everyone was instructed that the court was closing and they had to leave the building. The investigators then reportedly seized several computers.



It is believed that the raid is related to revelations made during Brennan’s recent divorce proceedings that she was having an affair with Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Sean Furlong. He also served as the lead witness for the prosecution of Jerome Kowalski, who was subsequently convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his brother and sister-in-law in their Lyngre Drive home. Both Brennan and Furlong have maintained that the affair began after the trial, although testimony in the divorce case alleged it began years before and continued through the trial itself. While that remains unproven, if true it would represent a potential felony charge against Brennan and Furlong for lying under oath and potentially obstructing justice. Requests for comment about the raid have yet to be returned by either State Police or Livingston County officials.



Meanwhile, a motion to set aside Kowalski’s 2013 conviction will be heard by an outside judge after Brennan earlier recused herself from the case. (JM/JK)