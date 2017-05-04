Planned Movie Theater in Hartland Township Could Receive Tax Abatement

May 4, 2017

The community will have an opportunity later this month to weigh in on Hartland Township’s decision to allow the establishment of a district that would provide a tax abatement for a proposed development.



The Hartland Township Board of Trustees met last night with project leaders for the Emagine Movie Theater planned to be built in Hartland Towne Square. Developers say as the project began to unfold, they found its budget was creeping over $17 million and they could not justify the cost with the theater’s projected patronage. The building’s size, number of auditoriums, and seat count was reduced, bringing the budget down to approximately $15 million. However Emagine Entertainment CEO Paul Glantz told the board the budget would need to be around $14.5 million in order to move forward with the project.



After several meetings and discussions, it was suggested that a Commercial Rehabilitation district be established for the 7.5 acres on which the 55,000 square-foot theater would be located. Township Manager James Wickman says under the district, the theater would be eligible for a tax abatement that would help in meeting the desired project budget. Wickman says except for the state education and school operating tax, the abatement would apply to all taxing authorities for the property taxes.



The Board of Trustees unanimously gave approval for developers to move forward with the application process necessary in establishing the parcel as a Commercial Rehabilitation district. The application will need to be reviewed and approved by the county and state. If it receives approval and the district is established, the township would be providing around $500,000 worth of tax relief for the theater. Two public hearings on the issue will be held, with the first scheduled for May 23rd. (DK)





Photo credit: Emagine-Entertainment.com