Lyon Township Beginning Risk Free Engineering Of New Water System

May 4, 2017

Lyon Township received a one-of-a-kind offer for the engineering design of a potential new water treatment system.



The Board of Trustees has spent the past few months exploring options for better cleaning and delivering water to residents. Last month they were impressed by a presentation from Ohio-based Artesian of Pioneer, which is owned and run from the South Lyon-born Ed Kidston. Kidston had been conducting his own analysis of the township’s water system over the past couple months, and believes he can install 2 treatment plants that will be economical, durable, and eliminate the need for water softeners in homes. To move further forward with engineering would cost Lyon Township a $100,000 deposit. Supervisor John Dolan said that Kidston made a unique offer with that deposit that most companies wouldn’t match.



Kidston feels so secure in his company’s ability to deliver on their promises that he told the board that if they come back to him at any point and say they can’t afford the project or that it can’t be done for the quoted price, he will refund that $100,000. Many members of the board thought the money-back guarantee on engineering was an extremely fair deal, and they approved it unanimously.



Kidston said that in the next 30 days Artesian will complete more tests on the water and soil, have necessary talks with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, and scout viable locations for 1 or 2 new 1-million gallon water towers. Following that, he will come back to the board with a more detailed vision and accurate cost of the overall price. His early estimate for the project is at $16.5-million dollars. (MK)