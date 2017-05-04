Crespi & Conquest Selected For USHL Draft

May 4, 2017

Two members of the Brighton state champion hockey team have been selected in the USHL’s annual draft.



Jake Crespi, who went in the second round to the Tri-City Storm, and Adam Conquest, a fifth round pick by Des Moines, are the first members of the Brighton High School team to be selected. Other Brighton hockey players have played in the USHL, but went there from travel hockey.



Crespi (right) finished his senior season as the state’s Mr. Hockey while Conquest (left), a junior, has the option of going to the USHL or returning for his senior season. Crespi has committed to Lake Superior State, but will have to decide whether to play in the USHL or another league to prepare for college hockey.