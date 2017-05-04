Judge's Home Also Searched By State Police Investigators

May 4, 2017

A local judge’s home was the subject of a search warrant on Wednesday that also took investigators to 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan’s courtroom.



Lori Douavito is with the Michigan State Police Public Affairs Section and has confirmed for WHMI that investigators executed two search warrants Wednesday, one at Brennan’s home and the other at her offices in the judicial center in Brighton. However, she said there was nothing more she could say about the reasons behind the warrants or what, if anything was seized by investigators.



Several sources close to the investigation have told WHMI that computers were taken out of Brennan’s courtroom. The sources wish to remain anonymous as they are not authorized to speak on the record about the investigation. The warrants are believed to be connected to revelations from Brennan’s recent divorce proceedings that she had an affair with State Police Detective Sgt. Sean Furlong, who was the lead witness in the 2013 double murder trial of Jerome Kowalski. He was charged with murdering his brother and sister-in-law in their Oceola Township home in 2008. Brennan presided over the trial and later sentenced Kowalski to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the case. Both Brennan and Furlong have admitted to the affair, but insist it began after the trial. Kowalski is seeking to set aside his murder conviction based on information from the divorce proceedings, specifically that Brennan committed perjury when she testified that she spoke to Furlong only once during the trial. Brennan’s ex-husband testified that phone records show Brennan and Furlong spoke 37 times by phone during the course of the trial. (JK)