Howell Farmers Market Opens For Season Sunday

May 5, 2017

There’s no surer sign of spring than the opening of area farmers markets.



The popular Howell Farmers Market features a mini-festival atmosphere and is open from 9am to 2pm every Sunday from May 7th through October 29th. The market is held State and Clinton Streets, adjacent to the historic Livingston County Courthouse in the heart of downtown Howell. Organizers say opening day festivities will include live music from market favorite, House Blend with Cass Dufrin, and free, horse-drawn wagon rides on Clinton Street. Nearly 100 vendors offer everything from flowers and produce to crafts and specialty products. The market is hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Howell, and Howell Mainstreet & Downtown Development Authority.



For more information on Howell’s Sunday Farmers’ Market is available through the link. (JM)