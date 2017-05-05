Three Howell Buildings Receive Grant Money To Restore Facades

May 5, 2017

A state grant will allow three local businesses the opportunity to improve their facades in downtown Howell.



The City of Howell applied for, and this week received, a Community Development Block Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for $275,703. This grant, along with local funding from the Howell Main Street and Downtown Development Authority and private investments from the business owners, will restore the storefronts to their early 20th century beauty. DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly said the DDA is all about making sure that the downtown businesses can continue to be strong and viable in a very competitive market, and that this is a great way to help them out while also protecting the historic buildings the city is proud of.



The three buildings restoring their facades are all within a couple blocks of each other. Edgerly said the strategy for winning the grant comes from having at least two businesses that are ready to go with improvements and coupling them together to make a stronger case for how much the funds are needed in the community. The three buildings that will see improvements are the First National Bank building at 101 East Grand River, the Uptown Coffeehouse building at 102 East Grand River, and the Cobb-Hall Insurance building at 223 West Grand River. (MK)