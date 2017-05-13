Rock The Block Bringing Live Music And Food To Downtown Howell

May 13, 2017

Downtown Howell is bringing back a summer event to celebrate music and local food with the community.



Following an overwhelming response in 2016, Rock the Block will be taking over the streets on the first Wednesday of each of the next 3 months. Starting on June 7th, this family friendly event will showcase downtown Howell while live music is being played from bands on 4 different stages. Guests can also participate in Best Bites on the Block. Howell Main Street and Downtown Development Authority Director Cathleen Edgerly said this is a great opportunity to sample the local cuisine. At each stage, a different Howell restaurant will be there with selections from their menu for guests to try. Many businesses will remain open during the event for attendees who wish to visit the many unique shops downtown.



The concerts are free, and wristbands for Best Bites can be purchased through Howell Main Street Inc. at the DDA’s office or at various locations around the city. They will also be on sale at the event. Complete information on Rock the Block can be found online through the link below. (MK)