Business After Hours Reception To Honor Local Elected & Appointed Officials

May 7, 2017

An upcoming event will honor local officials throughout Livingston County.



Chamber members are invited to meet and exchange ideas with local elected and appointed officials at this annual Business After Hours reception. The event is set for 5 to 7pm on Thursday, May 18th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township.



The event is said to serve as “thanks” for the many hours that elected officials put into serving Livingston County and its communities. Attendees will enjoy networking, complimentary refreshments and live music. Elected officials at the local, county and state levels are invited. Business After Hours is a joint program of the Howell, Brighton and Hartland Chambers of Commerce and the Economic Development Council of Livingston County.



For more information or to RSVP, contact the Howell chamber at 517.546.3920 or chamber@howell.org. (JM)