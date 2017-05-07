Legacy Center Site Plan Recommended For Approval

May 7, 2017

The Green Oak Township Planning Commission has recommended the approval of a new site plan for the Legacy Center replacing the old one.



The sports complex off of Rickett Road and Winans Lake is home to a 104,000 square foot dome and several soccer and baseball fields. Owners, looking to add additional fields and parking, had been asked by the planning commission to submit a new site plan since the vision from the original 2012 plan had changed enough. After failing to receive a recommendation for approval last month, they returned before the commission Thursday night having made more revisions. Pathways were one of the biggest concerns on the table. It was the recommendation of the commission in April that they better explore options for building a sidewalk along Rickett Road to meet at Winans Lake, where a roundabout may be installed in the future.



Legacy representatives had engineering done that did not recommend a path be built for topographical and utility reasons. The two sides agreed that if and when improvements are made to the Winans Lake- Rickett Road intersection, then Legacy will build a pathway within an agreed amount of time. Light pollution was also a concern of the board, voiced also through resident correspondences.



Planning Commission Chairwoman Deborah Sellis said that despite two new fixtures being added to existing allotted poles, no additional lumens or impact would be seen from the change. Neighbors in view will be see the lights on the fields, but no glare will be leaving the property. The recommendation now goes to the Board of Trustees for final approval. (MK)