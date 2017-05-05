Cleary University Program Fundraiser Highlights Automotive Innovation

May 5, 2017

The community, alumni, and students from Cleary University had the opportunity to see how entrepreneurship manifests itself specifically in the automotive industry at a fundraising event last night.



Held at the university’s Livingston campus in Genoa Township, “Vehicle to a Better Future” served as a networking event between students and leaders in automotive innovation. The event preceded Cleary’s commencement activities set for this weekend.



One of the event’s guests was Adam Genei, whose custom car rebuilding company known as Mobsteel has shops in Detroit and Brighton, and is the focus of a History Channel TV show. Genei says there is value in meeting with the school’s students who are pursuing a path that he has a lot of experience in. Genei says the school goes above and beyond to deliver more than an education. He noted the importance of connecting local businesses to student enrichment, as students are all future assets. Genei says he enjoys being a part of events like this because it allows him to pass down advice and information.



Several Mobsteel cars were on display, as well as vehicles from the Lingenfelter Collection. Ken Lingenfelter’s collection is in the top eight in the world for Corvettes, muscle cars, and exotic automobiles. Both Genei and Lingenfelter say they were happy to bring some of their cars to the event so students could get a closer look at where their personal entrepreneurial paths had taken them.



Lingenfelter says the university’s event allowed students to hear from entrepreneurs in similar fields, which he feels is the right focus to guide students toward their future. He believes there should be an emphasis on students who want to grow, as there is “plenty of opportunity”.



Cleary University President and CEO Jayson Boyers says the event also raised funds for enrichment programs and allows the school to implement tools that promote a student's academic, social and financial experience. He tells WHMI investing into that experience is just as important as achieving a degree.



Boyers says “Vehicle to a Better Future” used its automotive theme to remind students that in the way vehicles can take people places, so can education and experience down the pathway to success. (DK)