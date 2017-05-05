Judge Rules Two Dogs Involved in Fatal Attack Be Put Down

May 5, 2017

A Livingston County magistrate has ordered that two dogs involved in a fatal attack on another dog be put down.



On Thursday, Magistrate Jerry Sherwood ordered that two of Zackery Bradley’s dogs be destroyed at his own expense. The 31-year-old Howell man was arraigned in 53rd District Court last week on three counts of dogs running at large and four counts for failure to license dogs in the home.



The charges stem from the February 25th incident, when Roni Evans was walking her shih tzu and maltipoo in the city of Howell. Bradley’s three dogs, a pit bull, pit bull-husky mix, and a cane corso, allegedly attacked Evan’s dogs. The shih tzu survived the attack but underwent several surgeries. The maltipoo died from his injuries.



Mia, Bradley’s pit bull-husky mix, is reportedly responsible for the death of the maltipoo. For that reason Magistrate Sherwood authorized her destruction, as well as Larz, another one of the dogs involved in the attack, because it drew blood. Court records indicate money damages connected to the incident will be determined and addressed at a later date.



Bradley pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charges at his arraignment, and is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing May 22nd. (DK)