Brighton Council OKs Application for Alcoholic Beverage Sales at MJR Theater

May 5, 2017

As plans move forward for a major movie complex in Hartland Township, the Brighton City Council unanimously approved a request to have alcohol sales at the MJR Cinema 20, which will require a liquor license approval by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.



A company official from MJR Theaters told council that another big change is that the Brighton Cinema 20 will be going to all reclining, electronic seats. He says those changes - offering alcoholic beverages for sale and installing electronic seats - is a recent trend in movie theaters, not only in Michigan but around the country. MJR will be spending $4.3 million to bring the changes to the Brighton Cinema 20. The renovations will also include improvements to the lobby area in addition to the new seating. Capacity will be reduced from 4,400 to about 2,000 in order to accommodate the electronic seats, which take up more space. Even though the theater capacity will go down, the company feels the ticket sales decline will be offset by the addition of alcoholic beverage sales and more people coming to the movie theater.



Brighton Community Development Associate Brandon Skopek says that MJR Theaters has applied for a downtown redevelopment liquor license, which is quite different from a regular liquor license because even though the cost of the license is lower, it has specific requirements which must be met. Skopek says a check revealed that no regular Class C liquor licenses are currently available in Livingston County.



Skopek says the liquor license is expected to be quickly approved by the state, since MJR Theaters has had no violations at the theaters in the 10-theater chain which already offer alcoholic beverages. Company officials say they hope to start construction on the Brighton Cinema 20 upgrades as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, Hartland Township officials this week discussed the possibility of provided a half-million dollar tax abatement for a proposed 55,000 square-foot theater Emagine theater at the Hartland Towne Square shopping plaza that would also serve alcohol. (TT/JK)