Combination Coffee House & Live Theater Approved For Downtown Brighton

May 5, 2017

A combination coffee house and theater is in Brighton’s future.



For a long time, Brighton has lacked a small venue to put on live theater, except for the CoBACH building, which has a meager capacity of 25 persons. In just four months, if all goes according to schedule, a combination coffee house and theater will be coming to the Masonic Building on North Street, on the perimeter of downtown. Marcus Goller and his wife Amy McEwen, who live in Brighton Township, will be the owners of the business.



McEwen has extensive theater experience, on the West Coast and in New England. The couple is in the process of renting Suite 200 of the Masonic Lodge, which owns the building that formerly housed the Brighton Post Office. The endeavor will be called the Brighton Coffee House & Theater. Goller was at the Brighton City Council meeting Thursday night, where council unanimously approved the required special land use permit.



Goller tells WHMI that the coffee house aspect goes first in the title because that will be the couple’s bread-and-butter, and will help offset the costs incurred by the theater. While the theater will only seat 48 people, that’s nearly twice the capacity of the CoBACH building. Goller says they will be putting on everything from traditional theater fare to avant-garde subjects. And it won’t be just plays, either. Goller says they also hope to have other performing arts, such as choruses and bands.



The coffee house will offer coffees from many exotic coffee-growing regions. He says that many of the coffees used in their artisan brews will be organic and will be fair trade or direct trade to help the small-time coffee grower. Goller says they plan to have the Brighton Coffee House and Theater open right after Labor Day, after extensive renovations are completed to accommodate the new venture. (TT)