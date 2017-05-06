Howell Fire Authority Seeks To Expand Main Station

The Howell Area Fire Authority is pursuing the idea of a potential addition for their Main Station, following budget approval.



In a letter to the Oceola Township Board of Trustees, Chief Andy Pless states that budget projections for the 2016/2017 fiscal year were on the mark and the authority will finish out the year within their budget. Budget requests for the 2017/2018 fiscal year include 2% wage increases for all employees, weekend staffing at the Main Fire Station, refurbishment of one of their ladder trucks, and to continue progress on a possible expansion to the station. That budget, which Pless says is fairly straightforward, received unanimous approval from the board Thursday. Pless says budget money allocated for a potential building expansion will be used for work in the project’s planning stages. Pless says the expansion is needed for training space, as the authority is currently operating with 60 to 65 firefighters in a room built for 25 people back in 1975.



Pless says other issues an expansion would address include creating women’s locker rooms and shower facilities, as well as a proper entrance to the station. Oceola Township Supervisor and Fire Authority Chairman Bill Bamber says he believes funding is available for the project, but that it hasn’t been solidified yet because it’s still in the planning stages. The addition is proposed to be funded with money generated from a 1.5-mill tax levied on residents in Oceola, Cohoctah, Marion and Howell Township, and the city of Howell. (DK)