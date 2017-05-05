Milford Man Charged In Accidental Death Of 6-Month-Old Daughter

May 5, 2017

A Milford man is charged in the death of his infant daughter in what’s being described as a very preventable but tragic accident.



25-year-old Keith Allen Brown is charged with involuntary manslaughter and 2nd degree child abuse following an incident February 2nd that resulted in the death of his 6-month-old daughter, Sophia Grace Brown. Milford Police, fire and EMS responded to a 911 call from Brown around 10pm stating his daughter was not responsive and cold. Extensive rescue efforts were not successful and the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital. Brown and the child’s mother were not living together at the time and she dropped the baby off before she went to work. Police say Brown appeared highly intoxicated and initially stated he didn’t know what happened, and that the baby fell asleep on a mattress on the floor. He had a preliminary blood alcohol level above .31%. An autopsy and other reports determined the cause of death to be Position/Compression Asphyxia. Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg says they later learned through investigation, which took time, that Brown laid down on the couch with the baby kind of in-between his chest or body and arm. At some point in time after he fell asleep, Lindberg says there was some shifting or movement, which caused the child not to breathe.



Lindberg says it’s a very emotional incident and lots of people have different feelings. He says everyone involved is going to be hurting for a while, and it’s something you never really get over. Lindberg says they encourage young parents to use common sense and protect their children as best they can. He says it might be comforting to have an infant or baby in bed with you or on your chest but never fall asleep. He says their airwaves are so tiny that it only takes a little amount and short time to pass when they can’t breathe so they



Police say Brown has a history of alcohol related offenses. He was arraigned today in 52-1 District Court in Novi and is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond pending a pre-trial conference. He is also being held for a previous Probation Violation for a prior alcohol conviction. (JM)