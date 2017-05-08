Upcoming Seminar Focuses On How to Protect Homes From Digital Intruders

May 8, 2017

Registration is open for a seminar later this month focused on protecting homes from cyber intrusion.



The New Home Invasion workshop, presented by Brightline Technologies, will be held at the Pinckney Cyber Training Institute Thursday, May 25th. The event runs from 7 to 8pm and is free and open to the community.



Institute Director Jim Darga says the introduction of internet-connected devices into homes brought great convenience, but at a risk. Without the proper precautions, these smart devices can become a digital doorway for hackers. Darga says the reality of a capitalistic economy is that many of these products are being rushed to the market for profit without much consideration given to the security of the software. Once a hacker gains access to the home network and computer, financial records, personal identity, and other private information can be accessed by digital intruders.



Darga says the seminar will be an approachable, easy-to-understand discussion for homeowners looking to protect themselves against this recently trending issue. Attendees will learn what devices are vulnerable to digital invasion and what can be done to prevent that.



Prior online registration is requested and a link to do so is available below. (DK)