M-DOT Postpones Ramp Closures

May 5, 2017

The Michigan Department of Transportation is advising of the following:



The US-23 northbound and southbound entrance ramps from M-36, originally scheduled to close tonight at 9 p.m., will remain open this weekend. The concrete patch work, scheduled this weekend on the ramps, has been postponed.



On US-23 between 8 Mile Road and Silver Lake Road. Concrete patch work was scheduled in both directions along US-23 this weekend but will now only impact northbound US-23 traffic.



There will be a continuous single lane closure on northbound US-23 starting at 9 p.m. tonight, May 5. The lane is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

On southbound US-23, there will be overnight single lane closures only for paving. (JM)