Ascension Medical Center Opens In Livingston County

May 6, 2017

A new medical center has officially opened in Livingston County.



The $13.5 (m) million Ascension Medical Center opened Friday. The new ambulatory care center totals 60,000-squre-feet and is located at the Latson Road exit on I-96 in Genoa Township. Officials say it will bring physicians, other caregivers and programs from Ascension’s Providence-Providence Park Hospital to one of the fastest growing areas in the state.



Ascension Michigan Spokesman Brian Taylor says it’s a beautiful facility and the new outpatient medical center will expand health care options for residents in Howell and surrounding areas, giving them access to primary and specialty care in one convenient location.



The new outpatient center will offer primary care services of family practice, internal medicine, Obstetrics/gynecology, and pediatrics. Specialties include cardiology, pulmonology, and audiology. Other services include diagnostic imaging (with 3-D mammography), lab, physical therapy, and occupational health. The center is also home to an urgent care that will be open 7 days a week, 10 hours a day. Ascension photo: (JM)