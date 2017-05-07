Workshop To Provide Information For Veteran Benefits

An upcoming workshop will offer information about available benefits for wartime veterans or surviving spouses of a wartime veteran.



The event will be held on Tuesday at the Hartland Senior Center, located at 9525 East Highland Road in Hartland Township, at 2pm. Organizers say it will provide good information that every veteran needs to know, including their eligibility for long-term care benefits to pay for home care, assisted living or nursing home care.



Veterans may be eligible for up to $25,524 per year from the Veterans Association to pay for those services. Even if a veteran or their spouse is currently receiving those services, they may still qualify for the long-term care benefits. Veterans, their spouses, or widows could potentially qualify for approximately $1,150 a month for care as well.



The workshop will explain how to find the right assistance to complete VA forms, free of charge. Seating is limited and reservations are requested by calling 1-877-602-4869.



