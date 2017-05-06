Spring Events In Downtown Brighton Saturday

May 6, 2017

Downtown Brighton will be alive with activity today.



Residents will have an opportunity to dispose of nonhazardous items, attend the first Farmer’s Market of the season or clean up the Old VIllage Cemetery. The annual Spring Clean Up for city residents will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the city DPW building, 420 South Third St. Only non-hazardous items will be accepted, and the event is restricted to city residents.



The 40th season of the Brighton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market will take place Sat. in the parking lots next to city hall and the district court building, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade and Michigan-produced products including flowers, herbs, seasonal produce, local honey, baked goods, farm-raised meats and fresh fish will be available. Likewise on sale will be artisan-made goods such as hand-sewn, knit, and crocheted items, and food concessions will be available at the site.



Also taking place Saturday will be the 9th annual Spring Cleanup Day at the Old Village Cemetery, next to the Mill Pond in downtown Brighton, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are welcome to help out, and the only items they need to bring are work gloves and rakes. (TT)