Elderly Woman Not Injured After Crashing Vehicle Into Courthouse

May 6, 2017

An elderly Hartland Township woman is ok after nearly crashing her vehicle into the side of the 53rd District Courthouse building in Howell.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Deputy was dispatched to a property damage accident at the judicial center in Howell. When he arrived, the deputy made contact with an elderly female who had inadvertently stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal to her vehicle. When she did so, the 82-year-old woman struck an un-occupied vehicle parked next to her and went up over a curb. As she attempted to get her car turned around, the sheriff’s office says she inadvertently struck a cement abutment attached to the front of the building. Nobody was injured in the private property accident or was there any significant damage to the courthouse building.



Authorities say there was no reason to believe alcohol or drugs was a factor in the incident. (JM)