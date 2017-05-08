Speaker To Educate Local Youth On Serious Life & Drug Issues

An upcoming Steered Straight Program is targeting youth across Livingston County.



Project Opiate is presenting Steered Straight: A Live Presentation by national speaker Michael DeLeon. The program will take place Thursday, May 11th at the historic Howell Theatre at 7pm. DeLeon will tell his journey into drug addiction, the effects on his family, and the decisions that led him to prison. Organizers say the presentation is geared toward youth of the community. DeLeon will speak of life-choices, the importance of consequential thinking, and how choices can lead to drug abuse. Officials say for parents, the message is that drug problems don't start with heroin.



Project Opiate has been focused on prevention and educating the community about prescription opiates and heroin for six years now. Photo: Steered Straight. (JM)