16-Year-Old Hits Utility Pole, Flips Vehicle In Pinckney Friday Afternoon

May 6, 2017

A teen crashed into a utility pole and flipped his vehicle near the Pinckney carwash Friday afternoon.



Around 4pm on Friday, a single car crash occurred on westbound M-36 near Dexter-Pinckney Rd. The vehicle, occupied by a single 16-year-old male, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the eastbound lane of travel, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to flip over in front of the carwash. Police Chief Jeff Newton tells WHMI the driver suffered minor injury and was transported to the hospital by family. No power was lost to area businesses or homes but the road was closed for about two hours.



A number of local authorities were on scene. Pinckney Police were assisted by Michigan State Police, Unadilla Township Police, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Putnam and Hamburg Township Fire Departments. (JM)