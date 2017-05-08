Donation By Insurance Group To Theis-Run Fund Questioned

Oakland County's Executive has called out a local lawmaker for a questionable campaign contribution.



Last week, L. Brooks Patterson penned a column for The Detroit News in which he questioned current efforts to change Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance system. Patterson, a lifelong Republican who was seriously injured in a 2012 car crash, says that insurance companies are seeking to “raid” the Michigan catastrophic claims fund that supports lifetime medical care for people catastrophically injured in car crashes.



He then argues that state legislators are being influenced by the insurance companies to assist that effort, specifically mentioning a February report by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network that the Michigan Insurance Coalition, which represents the state’s largest auto insurers, contributed $80,000 last fall to the Leading Michigan Forward Fund, an “administrative fund” run by Sam Theis, the husband of State Rep. Lana Theis of Brighton Township, who chairs the House Insurance Committee.



The report by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network says that IRS filings show that after the $80,000 contribution, the Leading Michigan Forward Fund paid $68,924 to Victory Graphics & Consulting, a company officially organized by Meghan Reckling, Lana Theis’ chief of staff. In fact, the company’s address, 620 N. Kane Road in Webberville, is the same address listed on IRS filings for the Leading Michigan Forward Fund and on campaign disclosures for Theis’ official candidate committee. When questioned in February about the donation, Sam Theis said the account was set up as a leadership fund to support fellow GOP candidates, but then clarified a week later that he was confusing the administrative account with the Liberty Freedom Fund, a leadership political action committee connected to Lana Theis, who was most recently fined $2,000 for submitting incomplete spending reports from her 2016 re-election campaign.



But for L. Brooks Patterson, the donation by an insurance lobbying group creates at the very least the appearance of impropriety with the potential to erode public trust. He further questions if those opposed to changes in Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance system can get a fair hearing in Lansing with Lana Theis heading up the House Insurance Committee. He says when he sent his Chief Deputy earlier this year to state his objections to those changes before the committee; he was never called on by Theis to testify. Patterson says the issue is important because people who are catastrophically injured in automobile crashes in Michigan have their long-term medical care paid for by the catastrophic claims fund and that the cost of such care could run to tens of millions of dollars over an accident victim’s lifetime. He then says that Theis should either refund the $80,000 donation or recuse herself from future hearings on auto no-fault changes. A request for comment by Theis has so far been unreturned. (JK)