Organizers Gear Up For Annual Howell Pink Party

May 8, 2017

Howell will be in colorful bloom next month for an annual fundraiser.



The 9th annual Pink Party is set for Thursday, June 8th. The event raises funds for breast cancer research and care and last year donated $25,000 to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston toward the purchase of a Stereotactic Needle Biopsy Table for the Cancer Center, and $10,000 toward Support Care for under-insured cancer patients. The annual event features the Parade of Men, food and wine tasting and the Queen of the Night contest for most creative pink outfit.



A $25 passport is required to participate and will entitle purchasers to one-night-only discounts at participating retail stores. The passports can be purchased at featured locations or online. Groups who purchase eight or more passports will be escorted from place to place by tuxedo clad men who will wait on them and carry their shopping bags. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)